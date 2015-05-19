FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Naked New York trucker arrested for threatening shoppers with machete
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 19, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Naked New York trucker arrested for threatening shoppers with machete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A suburban New York trucker who threatened shoppers with a machete in a parking lot while naked was due in court on Tuesday to face charges related to the incident, police said.

Police in Suffolk County, east of New York City, were called to a Costco parking lot on reports of a naked man waving a 20-inch machete on Monday and arrived to find Jose Amaya had retreated to the cab of his delivery truck.

When Amaya refused to leave the truck, the officers Tasered him and then took him to a local hospital for evaluation.

Amaya, 37, faces charges including menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.