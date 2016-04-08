FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York man threatened to kill Obama, presidential hopefuls: prosecutor
#U.S.
April 8, 2016 / 4:33 PM / a year ago

New York man threatened to kill Obama, presidential hopefuls: prosecutor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York man was arrested on Friday on allegations he had threatened to kill President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and some of the candidates from both parties vying for the White House in November’s election, U.S. authorities said.

Joseph Goode, 21, of Cheektowaga, New York, vowed to use a high-powered rifle to kill Obama, according to the office of U.S. Attorney William Hochul in Buffalo, New York. He also threatened to kill both Clinton and his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, along with Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.

Goode said he “is the kind of person ready to snap and shoot up a public place” and said he wanted to “see the world burn,” according to prosecutors. It was not immediately clear to whom he had made the threats.

The candidates are campaigning across New York in advance of the state primary elections on April 19.

Goode was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday in federal court in Buffalo and faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
