New York state man, woman arrested for porn involving 16-month-old baby
#U.S.
March 19, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

New York state man, woman arrested for porn involving 16-month-old baby

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York state man and woman alleged to have produced pornography using a 16-month-old baby were ordered held without bail on Saturday, authorities said.

The suspects - Jason Kopp, 40, of Liverpool, and Emily Oberst, 23, of Syracuse - were arrested by FBI agents on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New York’s Northern District said in a statement.

They were charged with making and distributing child pornography involving the infant, it said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Baxter ordered them held without bail.

Oberst told an investigator Kopp, who was her acquaintance, had constantly texted her and asked for sexually explicit photos of the infant, and that she had sent him at least 45 of these images, according to an affidavit filed in court.

FBI agents found on Oberst’s wrist a bracelet shown on an adult’s arm in one of the images, the affidavit said.

Kopp and Oberst were arrested after agents searched their homes and seized evidence, the statement said.

If convicted of the charges of making and distributing child pornography, Kopp and Oberst each face a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr

