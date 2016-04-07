Guard at New York City Rikers Island jail charged with beating inmate

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A correction officer at New York’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex has been charged with beating an inmate, authorities said on Thursday.

Bradford Jones, 37, was captured on camera entering an inmate’s locked cell on Wednesday and striking him repeatedly in the head with his radio, according to the city’s Department of Investigation.

Jones joins a growing list of guards at Rikers Island who have been arrested for assault, smuggling contraband and other crimes in recent years.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials are pursuing a raft of reforms following allegations of widespread violence at Rikers Island, which is one of the largest jail complexes in the country and houses approximately 10,000 inmates.

Darcel Clark, the Bronx district attorney, said in a statement the attack recorded on video was “stomach-turning” and “shocking.”

Video surveillance showed the inmate threw a cup of liquid in Jones’ direction, prompting the guard to enter the cell despite two other officers’ attempts to restrain him, according to authorities.

The inmate was left with fractures in his face and cuts on his head and face, authorities said.

Jones, who has worked for the Department of Correction since 2008, has been suspended.

A lawyer for Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.