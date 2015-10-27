New York man pleads guilty to threatening President Obama

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York man pleaded guilty on Monday to threatening the life of U.S. President Barack Obama after he was accused of threatening several political leaders on social media last year, a U.S. attorney announced on Tuesday.

Brandon Correa, 31, of Rochester, posted online threats to kill Obama in June 2014 and again in August 2014.

In one instance, Correa posted a message to Obama on Twitter, writing, “Im coming to watch you die,” according to a statement by the office of William Hochul, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

In subsequent interviews, Correa told a U.S. Secret Service agent that Obama was evil and had to die.

An attorney for Correa could not immediately be reached for comment.

His plea is part of an agreement reached with prosecutors following an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and New York State Police.

The deal calls for Correa to be sentenced to 18 months in prison.

In August 2014, just days after he was arraigned on charges for previous death threats, Correa faced a seven-count indictment for posting new online threats against Obama, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York Lieutenant Governor Robert Duffy and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

Correa is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21.