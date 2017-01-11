FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
New York Governor Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing
January 11, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 7 months ago

New York Governor Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 28, 2016.Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday afternoon after Cuomo made a "State of the State" speech in Albany, the state capital.

The helicopter was flying back to New York City when it filled with fumes that smelled like smoke, according to a statement from Cuomo's spokesman. The pilot landed the helicopter at Stewart Airport, approximately 60 miles north of the city.

"The governor and two aides were on board, along with security and the pilot," spokesman James Allen said. "No one was injured and everyone has been safely transported back to the city."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Cuomo has elected to split the annual State of the State address into six regional speeches this week.

"3 days, 6 States of the State, 149 proposals, 9 hours of speeches, 1,260 miles & 1 emergency landing," he wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday. "Nothing can slow our progress."

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Leslie Adler

