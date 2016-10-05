NEW YORK A freight train derailed on Wednesday morning in New York City's Bronx borough, suspending northbound Amtrak service from the city but causing no injuries.

Video footage from an NBC affiliate's helicopter showed several cars sitting across the tracks, with at least one on its side.

A spokeswoman for the city's fire department said the accident occurred just after 10 a.m. and that there were no reported injuries as of yet.

Amtrak said on Twitter that service between New York City and the northern suburb of New Rochelle was suspended.

It was not immediately clear how long the disruption to passenger trains would last. Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, which runs from Washington, D.C., to Boston, is the busiest rail line in the United States.

The train derailed in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx, about nine miles (14 km) north of midtown Manhattan.

