Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins denied on Saturday an accusation that he plowed into a bicycle deliveryman while driving on a Manhattan street and then fled.

Deliveryman Rodrigo Garcia alleged that a car driven by the 89-year-old former politician struck him on June 30 as Garcia was stopped to make a turn on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Dinkins, who was mayor from 1990 to 1993, drove off and did not return to the accident site, according to the lawsuit filed on Friday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The suit said Garcia was seriously injured but did not give details. The New York Post newspaper said his ankle was broken.

In a statement on Saturday, Dinkins said the incident took place as he was driving his wife to a hospital. He was unaware of it until a bystander told him a bicycle had struck his car, Dinkins said.

He said he returned to the accident scene but no one was there. Dinkins said he cooperated with police officers who interviewed him and inspected his car.

"I take my responsibilities as a driver in New York City very seriously and would never do anything to violate the law," said Dinkins, a Democrat who was New York's first and so far only black mayor.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.

