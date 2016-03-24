New York doctor indicted on sexual assault charges

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York doctor accused of sexually assaulting two female patients at a Manhattan hospital was indicted on Thursday on charges involving two other women, prosecutors said.

The women have accused David Newman, a former Mount Sinai Hospital emergency room physician and author, of sexual misconduct while under his care. He was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree sexual abuse and four counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Newman, 45, author of the 2008 book “Hippocrates’ Shadow” about the relationship between physician and patient, has denied the charges.

Mount Sinai spokeswoman Kathleen Robinson said Newman was no longer employed at the hospital, and that it was cooperating with authorities.

Newman’s attorney, Susan Necheles, said in an email that her client’s “innocence will be proven at trial, which we hope will take place promptly so that he can get his life back.”

Newman has been accused of sexually abusing the women, aged 18 to 29, at the hospital between August 2015 and January 2016, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement. Two of the women came forward after he was initially charged in January.

“As alleged in this indictment, four young women who came to the hospital for medical treatment were sexually abused by the very doctor entrusted with their care,” he said in a statement.

Newman is scheduled to appear in court on June 23.