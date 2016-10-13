FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Baby dies after stroller plunges into a New York elevator shaft
#U.S.
October 13, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

Baby dies after stroller plunges into a New York elevator shaft

Gina Cherelus

2 Min Read

New York (Reuters) - A six-week-old baby girl died on Thursday after the stroller carrying her fell into an open elevator shaft on the 23rd floor of a Brooklyn apartment building, New York City police said.

The girl's 21-year-old mother was waiting with her for the elevator that morning when the doors opened. She then pushed the stroller inside the empty shaft.

The child, identified as Areej Ali, landed on top of an elevator car positioned at the 15th floor. Police, responding to a 911 call, discovered the child unconscious and unresponsive.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, an NYPD spokesman said.

An investigation was underway, he said, and no arrests have been made in the incident.

Ali's mother was not identified.

The building, which is currently in the middle of a large reconstruction project, has 50 open violations, including four elevator violations, according to a New York Daily News report.

It was not clear whether the mother was aware that the elevator was out of service or whether the building supervisors had issued notices that the elevators were out of service.

Officials from the New York City's Department of Buildings were at the apartment building on Thursday afternoon to investigate.

The building, built in 1974, has 24 floors with 334 residential apartment units, according to information found on NYCityMap, New York City's online map portal.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
