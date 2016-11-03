U.N. chief Ban honored by Elton John AIDS Foundation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has been honored by the Elton John AIDS Foundation with its Founder's Award, which recognizes "extraordinary contributions to the global effort to end AIDS".

The non-profit organization, founded by veteran singer Elton John, gave away the award at its 15th annual "An Enduring Vision" Gala in New York on Wednesday night.

"He continues to be a vocal supporter for LGBT equality and HIV/AIDS advocacy, declaring LGBT rights as one of the great neglected human rights issues of our time," John said of Ban's efforts in promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in September, when the award was announced.