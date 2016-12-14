FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
New York firefighters put out blaze at NYU hospital
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 14, 2016 / 5:34 PM / 8 months ago

New York firefighters put out blaze at NYU hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Firefighters on Wednesday extinguished a fire at a New York City hospital complex that sent up plumes of thick black smoke visible for miles but injured no one.

The building where the blaze broke out at NYU Medical Center is under construction, and no patients were present, medical center spokeswoman Allison Clair said.

The cause of the fire, which happened on the rooftop next to the main hospital building, was not immediately known, she said.

Social media users posted photos of the smoke rising near First Avenue in Manhattan and a video that showed flames coming from the rooftop.

City officials sent an email to residents advising them to close windows and reduce their outdoor activity where smoke is present.

The fire was not expected to delay the planned 2018 opening of the building under construction, which will house patients and administrators, Clair said.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis and David Ingram; Editing by Bill Rigby and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.