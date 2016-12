NEW YORK Firefighters were responding to a two-alarm fire at a hospital in New York City that sent up plumes of thick black smoke which could be seen from miles away, officials said.

The blaze began on the fifth floor of the NYU Medical Center on First Avenue in Manhattan, the city's fire department said on Twitter. Social media users posted photos of the smoke and a video that appeared to show flames coming from a rooftop.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis)