NEW YORK Seven people were injured in a gas explosion in a private home in the New York City borough of the Bronx, the city's fire department.

Six people were transported to a hospital, a department spokesman said. Their conditions were not immediately known, and investigators had not determined the cause of the blast, the spokesman said. Another of the injured was treated at the scene.

Firefighters responded to the dwelling after someone called at about 6:20 a.m. EDT to report a possible gas leak, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the New York City Police Department said officers also responded to reports of an explosion at about 7:00 a.m. EDT.

