New York City plans to open 90 new homeless shelters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York plans to open 90 new shelters as city officials struggle to get a handle on homelessness, which has risen over the past few decades to its highest level in almost a century, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

The move is intended to ease crowding in current shelters and allow the city to move away from housing people in so-called "cluster sites," which have been criticized as expensive and unsafe.

Some 62,000 people, mostly family groups, sleep in the city's shelters each night, a figure that has doubled over the past 15 years to reach its highest point since the Great Depression of the 1930s, according to city figures.

The crisis has become a central point of election-year frustration for the Democratic mayor, who ran on a campaign promise of creating housing equity for poor and working-class New Yorkers.

The plan calls for 20 new shelters over the next 10 months, another 20 next year and five per year after that across all five city boroughs, bringing the total to 377 shelters. In addition, 30 existing shelters will be expanded.

"Today begins a new approach, building on what has worked in the past, rejecting what hasn't worked and implementing a new, 21st century response to the 21st century reality of homelessness," a 100-page report on the plan said.

De Blasio was due to provide more details on the plan in a press conference at 2 p.m. ET.

The city will aim to house people closer to the homes they lost and their jobs and schools.

The plan calls for removing people from so-called "cluster site" apartment units by the end of 2021 and from all hotels by the end of 2023.

Rising homelessness has forced the city to house about 45 percent of its shelter residents in the units, which have been criticized by the city's comptroller and others as costly, often rundown and dangerous.

In December, two young girls living in one of the so-called cluster sites with their homeless parents were killed when a boiler exploded.

Earlier last year, a 26-year-old mother and her two children were stabbed to death at a Ramada Inn where the city had placed them. The murders prompted the mayor to vow to phase out cluster units and hotel use.

The city plans to reduce the number of people in shelters by 2,500 over the next five years.