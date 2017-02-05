NEW YORK A man was in custody in New York on Sunday in connection with last summer's sexual assault and killing of a 30-year-old female jogger on an isolated running path in the borough of Queens, police said.

The killing drew intense media attention and the inability of police to arrest a suspect after a months-long investigation stirred anxiety in a city where crime rates have fallen.

Police scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. EST (1630 GMT) to update the homicide investigation.

The man in custody, who was not identified, has not been charged, Officer Tiffany Phillips said Saturday night.

On Aug. 2 the victim, 30-year-old Karina Vetrano, had told her father, a retired New York firefighter, she was going out for a run and never returned home, according to media reports.

Her father was with detectives when her body was found, the New York Daily News reported.

Phillips called the man in custody a "person of interest." She declined to call him a suspect.

The man was initially questioned for "acting suspiciously" in the Howard Beach neighborhood, the New York Post reported. In recent days, he voluntarily gave police a DNA sample that could be tested against DNA found at the crime scene, according to the newspaper.

Days after Vetrano's death, a 27-year-old Google employee was found slain in the woods in Massachusetts hours after leaving for a jog. The death of Vanessa Marcotte remains unsolved. There is no evidence connecting the two cases, according to authorities.

There were 335 murders reported during 2016, down 5 percent from 352 a year earlier, police said. The record for the fewest murders since the city started keeping reliable numbers in 1963 was 328 in 2014.

Years with more than 2,000 reported murders used to be routine in New York.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)