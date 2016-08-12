FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Couple fatally struck by lightning in New York cemetery: media
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 12, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

Couple fatally struck by lightning in New York cemetery: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A couple in their 30s were struck and killed by lightning while "hanging out" at a historic cemetery in western New York state, according to a media report on Friday.

Richard Garlock, 34, and Jenea Macleod, 32, were in the graveyard in Batavia, a town some 40 miles east of Buffalo, at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a thunderous storm passed through the area, CBS reported, citing Batavia police.

A groundskeeper discovered the bodies about 12 hours later.

"There were some injuries and some damage to a sneaker that gives you some indication there may have been a lightning strike in the area," Sergeant Todd Crossett told CBS.

A medical examination of the bodies later revealed injuries consistent with those inflicted by lightning strikes, Crossett said. Garlock and Macleod were apparently spending leisurely time at the cemetery, he said.

"It seems they had just gone to a back part of the cemetery and we're just hanging out there," Crossett told CBS.

Officials with the City of Batavia Police Department and Genesee County coroner's officer were not immediately reachable for comment.

So far this year, 25 people have been struck and killed by lightning in the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

Batavia Cemetery is nearly 200 years old. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002.

The cemetery was vandalized in May, when about 70 headstones, some dating to the early 19th century, were broken or pushed over, the Historic Batavia Cemetery Association said in a statement.

Reporting by Linda So; Writing by Laila Kearney; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.