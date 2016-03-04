'Son of Sal' sentenced to 75 years in killings of New York shopkeepers

Salvatore Perrone is picture in this 2001 booking photo from the Franconia Township Police Department, in Telford, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Franconia Township Police Deptartment/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A convicted New York clothing salesman known as the “Son of Sal” serial killer was sentenced on Friday for the 2012 shooting deaths of three shopkeepers in Brooklyn, prosecutors said.

Salvatore Perrone, 67, of Staten Island, was sentenced by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Alan Marrus to the maximum of 75 years to life in prison for the killings of Mohamed Gebeli, 65, Isaac Kadare, 59, and Rahmatollah Vahidipour, 78.

All three were shot in separate incidents near closing time between July and November 2012.

“It’s hard to think of anyone who deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison more than this cold-blooded and unrepentant serial killer,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson.

Perrone, who had maintained he was framed by a business associate, was convicted on three counts of second-degree murder on Feb. 10 after a jury trial.

He was arrested the month of the final shooting, when a witness matched his likeness to a security camera image publicly circulated by police. Police said his fingerprints and DNA were recovered from the murder weapon, a .22-caliber rifle.

Described as an eccentric with a combative personality, Perrone was dubbed “Son of Sal” by neighbors, presumably after serial killer David Berkowitz, who went by “Son of Sam” and was convicted of murdering six people in the 1970s.