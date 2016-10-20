The top elected official in one of the wealthiest U.S. counties was arrested on Thursday, along with his wife and one other official, and are expected to face federal corruption charges, several New York area news outlets reported.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife Linda and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto were arrested in connection with a 13-count federal indictment on charges including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and honest services fraud, Newsday reported.

Spokespersons for the FBI and Nassau County government could not be reached immediately for comment. Mangano's attorney could not be reached for comment.

Video from WABC in New York showed the Manganos leaving their home in the Long Island town of Bethpage Thursday morning and entering awaiting vehicles.

"I will have a press statement for everybody later. I plan on giving my own press conference. Let's see what they are saying and I will be happy to respond. That's all I can say right now," WABC quoted Mangano saying before he and his wife got into the vehicles.

A photo on Newsday's website showed the Manganos later arriving at Federal Bureau of Investigation offices in Melville, New York.

Mangano, a Republican, is the top elected official in Nassau County, one of the wealthiest counties in the United States, situated just east of New York City on Long Island. Despite the wealth of its residents, the county's finances have been in disarray for years and are subject to a state-operated oversight board.

Prosecutors plan to hold a news conference later on Thursday to detail the charges, Newsday reported.

Mangano's arrest marks the latest in a string of corruption cases brought by federal prosecutors against local government officials on Long Island. Prosecutors recently won convictions against the former chief of police for neighboring Suffolk County and the head of that county's Conservative Party.

(Reporting by Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)