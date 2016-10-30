The Metropolitan Opera House is pictured at Lincoln Center in New York July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK New York City's Metropolitan Opera canceled its Saturday afternoon performance of "Guillaume Tell," during the second intermission after an audience member sprinkled an unidentified powder into the orchestra pit, the opera said.

The Met said on its Facebook page that it also canceled the Saturday evening performance of "L'Italiana in Algeri," while police investigate the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries or any harmful reaction to the unidentified substance, though the theater was evacuated, and the New York Police Department dispatched a special unit to investigate the incident, Officer Tiffany Phillips said.

The suspect, a man who was not identified, had fled the scene, and no arrests have been made, Phillips said.

Police were still examining the powder to determine whether it was harmful or inert, she said.

(Reporting by Frank McGurty in New York, additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; editing by Leslie Adler, G Crosse)