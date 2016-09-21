FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
New York bomb squad clears suspicious package in Times Square
#U.S.
September 21, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

New York bomb squad clears suspicious package in Times Square

Laila Kearney

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York's bomb squad responded to a suspicious piece of luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in the Times Square neighborhood on Wednesday that was later determined to be harmless, police said.

Police blocked off a stretch of the tourist destination as investigators worked to determine the contents and owner of the luggage left outside a McDonald's restaurant, a police spokesman said.

After more than an hour of investigating, police said they discovered the rolling suitcase was empty.

Last Saturday, a pressure-cooker bomb exploded in Manhattan, injuring 31 people. Additional bombs were found in a second location in the city and in Elizabeth, New Jersey shortly after the explosion.

Police have charged 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan, for the explosion.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
