Suspected gunman arrested in 2015 murder of New York governor's aide

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A suspected gunman is under arrest in the murder of Carey Gabay, an aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo who was shot before the 2015 West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn, New York City police said on Friday.

Micah Alleyne, 24, of Queens, New York, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment related to the death of Gabay, 43, who was struck by a bullet in the head on Sept. 7, 2015.