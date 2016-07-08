FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Moore Capital fires hedge fund manager after wild Hamptons party
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 7, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Moore Capital fires hedge fund manager after wild Hamptons party

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Moore Capital Management has fired a portfolio manager a day after a media report of a raucous party he threw at a rented mansion in the Hamptons, New York's summer playground for the rich and famous.

Brett Barna had been employed for 6-1/2 years at Moore Capital, the $15 billion hedge fund run by billionaire Louis Bacon.

"Mr. Barna's personal judgment was inconsistent with the firm's values. He is no longer employed by Moore Capital Management," the firm's spokesman, Patrick Scanlan, said in a statement on Thursday.

Barna could not immediately be reached for comment.

His pool party this past weekend made waves on social media, with revelers posting pictures under the hashtag #Sprayathon of crowds of people dancing, drinking and spraying bubbly.

The New York Post newspaper reported on Wednesday that the owner of the house planned to sue Barna for $1 million, saying he had claimed the party would be a fundraiser for an animal charity and that only 50 guests would attend. Instead, 1,000 people showed up, the owner told the newspaper.

"We’re waiting to serve him. Brett was last seen on Sunday chugging champagne with two midgets,” the New York Post quoted the owner as saying, without revealing the identity.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.