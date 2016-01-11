Man charged with shooting New York police officer following brawl

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting a New York police officer in the ankle early on Saturday, officials said on Monday.

Christopher Rice is facing charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, police said, after Officer Sherrod Stuart, 25, was shot in the Bronx around 2 a.m. EST on Saturday.

Stuart, a plainclothes officer, and other officers had responded to the scene of a large fight involving guns, bats and knives, Police Commissioner William Bratton said on Saturday.

Stuart and his partner chased Rice, one of the fight participants, and he opened fire, according to Bratton. Stuart was struck in the right ankle, while Rice was hit four times during the shootout.

The shooting came a day after a gunman shot and seriously wounded a Philadelphia police officer, in an attack that authorities said he claimed to have carried out “in the name of Islam.”