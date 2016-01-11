FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man charged with shooting New York police officer following brawl
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 11, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Man charged with shooting New York police officer following brawl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting a New York police officer in the ankle early on Saturday, officials said on Monday.

Christopher Rice is facing charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, police said, after Officer Sherrod Stuart, 25, was shot in the Bronx around 2 a.m. EST on Saturday.

Stuart, a plainclothes officer, and other officers had responded to the scene of a large fight involving guns, bats and knives, Police Commissioner William Bratton said on Saturday.

Stuart and his partner chased Rice, one of the fight participants, and he opened fire, according to Bratton. Stuart was struck in the right ankle, while Rice was hit four times during the shootout.

The shooting came a day after a gunman shot and seriously wounded a Philadelphia police officer, in an attack that authorities said he claimed to have carried out “in the name of Islam.”

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bernadette Baum

