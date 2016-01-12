FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York police officer hit by friendly fire in street shootout
January 12, 2016 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

New York police officer hit by friendly fire in street shootout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York police officer who took a bullet to the ankle during a shootout with a suspect was hit with friendly fire, police officials said on Tuesday.

Officer Sherrod Stuart, 25, was shot in the Bronx around 2 a.m. EST (0700 GMT) on Saturday after he and other officers responded to the scene of a large fight involving guns, bats and knives.

Stuart, a plainclothes officer, and his partner chased one of the people fighting, who opened fire, police said. The officers returned fire, and Stuart was struck in the right ankle. He is expected to recover fully.

Police initially believed the suspect, Christopher Rice, had shot Stuart, but forensic analysis showed the bullet was from a police gun, Police Commissioner William Bratton said at a press conference.

Rice, who was shot four times during the confrontation, has been charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Grant McCool

