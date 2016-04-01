No one injured when Porsche bursts into flames at New York auto show

(Reuters) - A 911 Turbo Porsche that is worth more than $100,000 burst into flames on Thursday at the New York International Auto Show, local media reported.

The speedster that can go 180 mph (290 kph) caught fire as it was being put into place for an exhibit at the annual car show that runs until Sunday, the New York Post reported.

No one was injured during the incident, Chris Sams, spokesman for the auto show, told the newspaper.

Sams said a small electrical fire underneath the Porsche’s hood caused the blaze.

The 911 Turbo was manufactured from 1993 to 1998 and costs from $130,000 to $180,000, according to the New York Post.