FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No one injured when Porsche bursts into flames at New York auto show
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 1, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

No one injured when Porsche bursts into flames at New York auto show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 911 Turbo Porsche that is worth more than $100,000 burst into flames on Thursday at the New York International Auto Show, local media reported.

The speedster that can go 180 mph (290 kph) caught fire as it was being put into place for an exhibit at the annual car show that runs until Sunday, the New York Post reported.

No one was injured during the incident, Chris Sams, spokesman for the auto show, told the newspaper.

Sams said a small electrical fire underneath the Porsche’s hood caused the blaze.

The 911 Turbo was manufactured from 1993 to 1998 and costs from $130,000 to $180,000, according to the New York Post.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.