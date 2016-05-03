FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York asks StubHub, Ticketmaster to curb 'speculative' sales
#U.S.
May 3, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

New York asks StubHub, Ticketmaster to curb 'speculative' sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Attorney General has sent letters to ticket selling platforms StubHub and Ticketmaster to discourage “speculative” sales of tickets by unlicensed re-sellers.

The letters sent by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office asks the ticket platforms to verify that professional ticket re-sellers are licensed and they comply with New York disclosure laws.

Ticketmaster is owned by Live Nation Entertainment Inc while eBay Inc owns StubHub.

The letters were sent after an investigation found evidence of violations of New York’s tickets and consumer protection laws by ticket resellers.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
