a year ago
Bulldog Investors seeks New York REIT shareholder meet for new board
#Big Story 10
October 10, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Bulldog Investors seeks New York REIT shareholder meet for new board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor Bulldog Investors LLC urged New York REIT Inc to hold a meeting of its shareholders to elect a new board to oversee a planned liquidation of the company's assets.

The board at New York REIT was elected in June 2015 "to serve for a term ending at the 2016 annual meeting of stockholders", which has not been scheduled, the hedge fund said in a letter addressed to the company's Chairman Randolph Read.

Manhattan office and retail landlord New York REIT said in August it would liquidate its assets and hand the proceeds to shareholders, after the company abandoned a plan to merge with privately held JBG Cos due to lack of shareholder support.

Bulldog Investors said on Monday it owned about 2.5 million shares of New York REIT.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
