Exclusive: JBG in talks to merge with New York REIT - sources
May 2, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Exclusive: JBG in talks to merge with New York REIT - sources

Mike Stone

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The JBG Companies, a privately held U.S real estate investment company, is in negotiations to merge with Manhattan office and retail landlord New York REIT Inc (NYRT.N), people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

There is no certainty that JBG’s discussions with New York REIT will result in a deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

New York REIT declined to comment, while JBG did not respond to a request for comment. The people asked not to be named because the talks were private.

New York REIT shares jumped as much as 12.6 percent on the news and were trading up 6 percent at $10.42 in Monday afternoon trading in New York, giving the company a market capitalization of around $1.7 billion.

New York REIT owns mainly income-producing office and retail real estate in New York City. The company said in October it had hired Eastdil Secured, a division of Wells Fargo Securities (WFC.N), as strategic adviser to help it consider strategic options.

Founded in 1960, JBG develops and owns retail residential and office properties in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C. as well as a shopping center in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

