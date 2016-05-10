Window washers rescued from broken scaffold 15 stories over New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two window washers who were left dangling when their scaffolding broke high above New York City’s streets on Tuesday were rescued through a 15th story window, a fire department spokesman said.

A report of a cleaning crew trapped on the suspended scaffold at 33 Maiden Lane in lower Manhattan came in at 9:50 a.m., the spokesman said. Within 30 minutes, rescuers pulled the two window washers to safety through a window on the 15th floor, and neither worker appeared to be injured, the spokesman added.