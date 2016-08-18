FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New York state man charged with plotting school attack
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 18, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

New York state man charged with plotting school attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York state teen who allegedly plotted an attack on a school and put bomb-making materials on a list of items was arrested by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspect, Kyle Gorden, 19, of Fairport, a Rochester suburb, had told people that "he was going to attack a school at a future date," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Gorden has admitted making a list of items for an attack, including bomb-making materials, ammunition and knives, and buying many of them, the statement said.

Investigators said they found that Gorden had been trying to get a gun. The statement said he was arrested on felony charges of making a terroristic threat.

A sheriff's spokesman could not be reached for information on a lawyer for Gorden.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.