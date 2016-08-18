New York state man charged with plotting school attack

(Reuters) - A New York state teen who allegedly plotted an attack on a school and put bomb-making materials on a list of items was arrested by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspect, Kyle Gorden, 19, of Fairport, a Rochester suburb, had told people that "he was going to attack a school at a future date," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Gorden has admitted making a list of items for an attack, including bomb-making materials, ammunition and knives, and buying many of them, the statement said.

Investigators said they found that Gorden had been trying to get a gun. The statement said he was arrested on felony charges of making a terroristic threat.

A sheriff's spokesman could not be reached for information on a lawyer for Gorden.