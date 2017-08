Community members pray during the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016.

(Reuters) - A New York man, Oscar Morel, of Brooklyn, was charged on Monday with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a Muslim imam and his assistant, a police spokesman said.

Morel, 35, was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the spokesman added.