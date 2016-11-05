New York police officer wounded in shootout released from hospital

A Colt .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun which police say was used in the November 4, 2016 slaying of New York Police Department (NYPD) Sergeant Paul J. Tuozzolo, is seen in an undated picture released by the NYPD. NYPD/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A New York City police sergeant wounded during a shootout in the Bronx has been released from the hospital, Jacobi Medical Center said on Saturday, a day after a second officer was fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Sergeant Emmanuel Kwo had been hospitalized after being shot in the leg. Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo, a 19-year veteran of the force, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Rosales, was also killed. He opened fire on police with a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun as the officers responded to a call that he had broken into a nearby apartment armed with a gun.

The New York Police Department was continuing to investigate on Saturday.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Sergeant Paul J. Tuozzolo is seen in an undated picture released by the NYPD after Tuozzolo was shot and killed by a gunman in New York November 4, 2016. NYPD/Handout via REUTERS

The shootout came after Rosales had forced his way into the home of his 29-year-old estranged wife, while their 3-year-old son was present, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill told reporters. Another child, 13, and a woman, 50, were also at the home.

Rosales had 17 prior arrests in Suffolk County on New York's Long Island, police said.

Court records indicate that he was due to appear in court there on November 16. Newsday reported that a 35-year-old with his name faced aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt of court charges in domestic violence court.

Tuozzolo became the first New York City police officer killed while on duty since October 2015.

"As we mourn the loss of Sgt. Tuozzolo we'd like to thank community members, clergy and law enforcement partners for the outpouring of support," the New York Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday.