Suspect held in fatal shooting near New York's Penn Station

Vincent Arcona is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the New York Police Department. REUTERS/New York Police Department

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man who sought a predawn psychiatric evaluation at a Bronx hospital was taken into custody by police on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting this week near New York’s Penn Station transportation hub, authorities said.

Vincent Arcona, 27, who had been identified as a person of interest in Monday’s shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded, was being held by police, a New York Police Department spokeswoman said.

Arcona was not arrested or charged, police said. Police said Arcona was not the accused shooter but did not specify his suspected role in the incident.

A day after the shooting in a stairwell leading to a subway station at West 35th Street and 8th Avenue, police released a photograph of Arcona, who they said was wanted for questioning in the incident.

The incident began with an argument in a McDonald’s restaurant near Penn Station, and led to the subway station, police said.

When Arcona walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital seeking a psychiatric evaluation at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, medical personnel contacted police, who took him into custody, police said.

Penn Station is a major railway hub, serving both the Amtrak national passenger rail service and commuter lines linking New York to New Jersey and its eastern suburbs.