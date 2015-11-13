Second suspect in New York Penn Station shooting held in Rhode Island

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A second suspect in a fatal shooting near New York’s Penn Station was apprehended in Cranston, Rhode Island, just days after the gunfire erupted outside the major transportation hub, authorities said on Friday.

The suspect, not yet identified, was taken into custody but has not yet been charged, the New York Police Department said.

“My department assisted U.S. marshals from Rhode Island and New York City and the Rhode Island State Police in the apprehension of a suspect in our city around 10 p.m. on Thursday,” said Colonel Michael Winquist of the Cranston Police Department.

He referred all questions to Rhode Island State Police. The state police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, the NYPD took into custody another suspect, Vincent Arcona, 27, after he walked into a hospital seeking a psychiatric evaluation and medical personnel contacted police, who took him into custody.

Police said Arcona was not the accused shooter in the violence, which broke out on Monday in a stairwell to a subway station one block from Penn Station. The incident began with an argument in a McDonald’s restaurant a few feet from the stairwell, police said.

The shooting left one man dead and two injured.

Penn Station is a major railway hub, serving both the Amtrak national passenger rail service and commuter lines linking New York City to its eastern suburbs and to New Jersey.