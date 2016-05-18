FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police kill man with knife in bustling New York theater district
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 18, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Police kill man with knife in bustling New York theater district

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A knife-wielding man who fought with police was fatally shot at the height of the morning rush hour on Wednesday on a street in New York’s bustling Broadway theater district, police said.

The shooting outside of the Food Emporium at West 49th street and Eighth Avenue, near theaters featuring the hit shows “Wicked” and “The Book of Mormon,” occurred at 8:20 a.m., James O‘Neill, Chief of Department for the New York City Police, said at a news conference.

He said the incident started when a 46-year-old man who had been trying to purchase beer became aggressive and belligerent with a cashier. The man left the grocery store and encountered a uniformed police officer and, during a struggle, both fell to the ground, O‘Neill said.

As the man got back on his feet, he wielded an 8-inch knife, approaching the officer and two other officers coming to his assistance, O‘Neill said.

When he refused orders to drop the knife, two officers fired nine shots, killing the man, O‘Neill said. The dead man’s name was not immediately released.

A 46-year-old female bystander’s wrist was grazed by a bullet in the incident and one officer suffered injuries, police said.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.