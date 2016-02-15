FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York police investigate woman's claim of assault by Eliot Spitzer: source
February 15, 2016 / 4:47 AM / 2 years ago

New York police investigate woman's claim of assault by Eliot Spitzer: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former New York State Governor Eliot Spitzer arrives to cast his vote in the Democratic primary election on Manhattan's upper east side in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Detectives in New York are investigating a woman’s claim that former Governor Eliot Spitzer assaulted her at a midtown hotel, a New York law enforcement source said.

Lisa Linden, a spokeswoman for Spitzer, said there was no truth to the allegation.

Manhattan police are attempting to determine whether Spitzer, who resigned from the governorship during a prostitution scandal in 2008, was involved in the incident, which allegedly occurred on Saturday, the law enforcement source said.

The law enforcement source would not provide details on the nature of the alleged assault. The New York Post said the woman had accused Spitzer of choking her, but Reuters could not independently confirm that report.

CNN reported that police went to the hotel Saturday after receiving a call about an emotionally disturbed person, citing an unnamed source.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Richard Pullin

