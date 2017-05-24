FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Teenage suspect sought in triple stabbing in Midtown Manhattan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 24, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 3 months ago

Teenage suspect sought in triple stabbing in Midtown Manhattan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York City Police Officers (NYPD) work at the scene where a 16-year-old boy stabbed other teens in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, U.S., May 24, 2017.Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 16-year-old boy stabbed three other teens near their high school in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday and then fled, New York City police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. EDT near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 52nd Street, within a block of Broadway theaters.

The attack grew out of a verbal dispute among the four youths that turned violent when the 16-year-old brandished a knife and began stabbing and slashing his classmates, police detective Ahmed Nasser said. The suspect fled on foot.

The three victims - aged 15, 17 and 18 - were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Nasser said.

Three hours after the stabbing the suspect was still at large, according to police.

The attack occurred about 10 blocks from where a motorist plowed his car onto a crowded sidewalk in Times Square in the heart of Midtown last Thursday, killing a young woman and injuring at least 20 people.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.