FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Woman charged in New York City subway death
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 8, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 10 months ago

Woman charged in New York City subway death

Gina Cherelus

1 Min Read

Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square station in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2016.Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A woman has been charged with murder in the death of a female commuter who was pushed in front of an oncoming train at New York City's Times Square Station, police said on Tuesday.

Melanie Liverpool, 30, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Authorities said she was arrested on Monday after witnesses told police she pushed 49-year-old Connie Watton in front of a train at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan. Both women are from the borough of Queens, the New York City Police Department said.

Police said they do not believe the women knew each other.

Last year, a Queens woman was sentenced to 24 years in prison for pushing a man to his death in front of an oncoming train in 2012.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.