Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square station in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square station in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK New York police have charged a woman with murder after an unsuspecting female commuter was shoved off a New York City subway platform in front of an oncoming train, killing her instantly, police said on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old victim was pushed onto the tracks at the Times Square station in Midtown Manhattan as a train arrived at around 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

The New York Police Department declined to identify the victim until her immediate family had been officially notified.

Acting on information from witnesses, officers at the station arrested Melanie Liverpool, 30, from the borough of Queens, on suspicion of murder, the department said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials do not believe the victim and the suspect knew each other before the incident, police said, adding that their investigation was ongoing.

Last year, a woman was convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison for fatally pushing a man into the path of an oncoming New York subway train in 2012.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Richard Chang)