Passengers evacuate from a train in the dark following a subway train incident in the Manhattan borough of New York, United States June 27, 2017, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Twitter/@cutdekProd/via REUTERS

NEW YORK New York City's subway system struggled to return to normal service on Wednesday, a day after a derailment caused by a piece of unsecured replacement track injured 34 people, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said.

A preliminary investigation found the southbound A train, a line that runs through Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, struck a tunnel wall and derailed in Harlem after a replacement rail that was stored on the tracks was not properly bolted down, the MTA said in a statement.

"Storing equipment in between tracks is a common practice employed by railroads across the country to accelerate rail repairs," the statement said.

"The key to this being an effective and safe practice is making sure that the extra equipment is properly bolted down, which does not appear to have happened in this case."

Tuesday's crash, which happened just before 10 a.m. local time near the 125th Street station, forced the evacuation of passengers from dark, smoke-filled train cars.

Wednesday morning's rush-hour trains were jammed with riders after some service was rerouted due to the derailment.

Transit inspectors were checking "every inch of rail to ensure that each and every replacement part is properly stored and secured," the MTA said. "The cause appears to be human error, not a track defect."

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jeffrey Benkoe)