New York thief sought for swiping more than $1,500 in nail polish
January 16, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

New York thief sought for swiping more than $1,500 in nail polish

(Reuters) - New York police were using more than fingerprints on Friday to search for a thief who made off with scores of bottles of high-end nail polish from a Manhattan drug store.

The New York Police Department released surveillance footage of a man caught on video burglarizing a Duane Reade store in the heart of Manhattan’s tourist area.

The suspect cleaned out an entire 190-plus bottle display of Essie nail polish on Jan. 8, police said.

The goods were valued at more than $1,500, police said. Because of the dollar amount of the crime, the thief faces a charge of grand larceny.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere

