NEW YORK A train derailed on Saturday near the community of New Hyde Park on Long Island in New York, forcing suspension of passenger service in both directions, the Long Island Rail Road said.

No official details on the circumstances of the accident or the extent of injuries were immediately available. New Hyde Park is about 19 miles (31 km) east of New York City.

