New York-New Jersey train service resumes after brushfire

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Amtrak and New Jersey Transit resumed train service between New York City and Newark, New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after service was suspended due to a brush fire, officials said.

They said service was restored prior to 3:30 p.m. EDT, ahead of the evening commuter rush hour.

Amtrak “service has resumed but customers can expect some congestion-related delays as a result of the disruption,” said Mike Tolbert, an Amtrak spokesman.

New Jersey Transit said in a Twitter message that its customers could expect delays of up to an hour.

Early in the afternoon, passenger trains headed south from Boston were held at New York Penn Station, and those headed north from Washington were held at Newark Penn Station due to a smoky brush fire near some tracks in New Jersey.

A plume of black smoke over the New Jersey municipalities of Kearny and Secaucus could be seen from New York City, where weather has been warm and dry in recent days.

New Jersey Transit sent Midtown Direct trains bound for New York Penn into Hoboken instead, with passengers then crossing the Hudson River on PATH trains operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.