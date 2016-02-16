NYC to fund $2.5 billion Brooklyn-Queens light rail via bond issue

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City will issue bonds via the creation of a non-profit agency to fund a $2.5 billion light rail system between the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, officials from the mayor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials said that when the 16-mile system is “fully built-out, it could serve almost 50,000 passengers per day, making it one of the biggest urban streetcar systems in the nation.” Construction is planned to start in 2019-2020.

The city did not give a time frame for the fundraising but said it expects to pay off the debt by capturing a percentage of the property tax revenue from the increase in real estate values along the rail corridor.

Fares from riders are expected to cover approximately two-thirds of yearly operating costs, the mayor’s office said. To make up the remaining cost the city said it will look at other revenue streams, such as advertising.