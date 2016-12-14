Beckham proud of son's charity work

David Beckham attends the UNICEF 70th anniversary event at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 12, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former England soccer captain David Beckham said he was surprised and proud that his 11-year-old son, Cruz, had taken it upon himself to raise money for charity by releasing a Christmas single.

Cruz Beckham followed in the musical footsteps of his mum, fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria, by releasing "If Everyday Was Christmas" last week, with all proceeds from the single going to British children's charity, Make Some Noise.

"He's been listening to his dad and his mum and saying how important it is to help others," David Beckham, a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) ambassador, said in New York on Monday at a 70th anniversary celebration for the charity.

"I was quite amazed by that because he's 11 years old and to realize how important it is to give back at that age is something special."

David Beckham was joined at the UNICEF celebration, held at the United Nations headquarters, by actors Jackie Chan, Orlando Bloom and Priyanka Chopra.