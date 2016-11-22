Four killed in New Caledonia landslides: French interior ministry

PARIS (Reuters) - At least four people, including two children, were killed after heavy rains across New Caledonia triggered landslides, the French Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Landslides due to heavy rains killed four people, including two children," the ministry said in a statement.

Four people were missing and 6 more were wounded, it said.

New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory, holds around a quarter of the world's reserves of nickel.