New Caledonian miners seek to ramp up nickel ore exports to China

SYDNEY/PARIS (Reuters) - New Caledonia's nickel ore miners have applied to increase shipments to China after an environmental crackdown on Philippine mine supply this year has caused prices to spike, four sources familiar with the matter said this week.

Two miners, Societe Metallurgique Le Nickel (SLN), owned by France's Eramet, and Societe des Mines de la Tontouta (SMT) have applied for permits to export more ore to China in 2017, the sources said.

China is demanding new sources of nickel ore to feed its vast stainless steel industry after the Philippines, the world's biggest ore exporter, halted production at some mines for environmental violations. China's steel industry has boosted production this year to meet construction demand amid a domestic property boom.

China began importing ore this year from New Caledonia for the first time since 2011, after shipments to Australia's Queensland Nickel were diverted after the plant shut down due to low prices, and as Philippine exports fell. The island territory is the world's fifth-largest nickel miner, producing nickel laterite ore, a type prized by Chinese smelters.

"We are requesting an extension to sell 950,000 tonnes of laterites a year to China for two years," said Thibaut Martelin, general manager of SMT, up from 350,000 tonnes initially allowed.

The mining company, owned by Groupe Ballande, said it had reached its quotas and was now limiting production.

"We are running out of stock space and if we had the quotas, we could have had loaded three more ships," Martelin said.

The New Caledonian government will review the applications next week.

With a quarter of the world's nickel reserves, New Caledonia has resisted selling ore directly to consuming countries to smelt and refine onshore, boosting a main source of its revenue.

China must find new nickel ore sources after the Philippines halted eight nickel mines earlier this year and may suspend another 14. Together, those mines would account for more than half of the Philippines nickel ore output last year.

The onset of the Philippine rainy season may also halt shipments to China over the coming months.

China imported 12 percent less nickel ore in the first ten months of the year at 26.2 million tonnes and its ore stockpiles are near five-year lows.

However, China's stainless steel output surged 7.9 percent to 11.73 million tonnes in the first half of the year.

LME nickel prices have jumped 28 percent this year because of the Philippine supply concerns, and last traded up 0.6 percent at $11,455 a ton.