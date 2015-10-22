FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested after road-rage killing of four-year-old in New Mexico
October 22, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Man arrested after road-rage killing of four-year-old in New Mexico

Joseph Kolb

2 Min Read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - Police in New Mexico arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday after a 4-year-old girl was killed when shots were fired at her father in a road-rage incident.

Lilly Garcia, who was with both parents in their red four-door Dodge truck on the Interstate-40 highway in Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon, died after being rushed to hospital.

The suspect, Tony Torrez, matched the description given by police and faces charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and assault with the intent to commit a violent felony, police said.

He was being held on a $650,000 cash-only bond.

A Gofundme site set up by the girl’s family to help pay for the girl’s funeral included a message apparently posted by her mother, Veronica, asking for help to find her child’s killer.

“I need to catch the individual who took my baby from me, her Dad and her brother. I beg you, please please please share,” the message read.

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry called the girl’s murder “senseless”.

“The Garcia family is in the thoughts and prayers of our community and our nation,” Berry said in a statement. “Make no mistake; this act of violence will not go unanswered.”

Additional reporting and writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
