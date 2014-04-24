FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newmont first-quarter earnings fall on metal prices
April 24, 2014 / 10:38 PM / 3 years ago

Newmont first-quarter earnings fall on metal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N), which sources have said is in talks with Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) on a merger, reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as a result of lower gold and copper prices

Newmont, the world’s second-biggest gold producer after Barrick, said net income from continuing operations fell to $117 million, or 23 cents per basic share, in the quarter, from $314 million, or 63 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

